Rounders team smashes the world record

Rounders enthusiasts from Burnley got into the swing of things and promptly smashed a Guinness World Record.

Burnley Leisure rounded up enough people – 118 in total – to set a world record for the largest rounders match in history.

Each of the 118 participants who took part in the challenge in March to stage the biggest game of rounders, were awarded a golden bat with their game number on after getting the world record verified. The record-breaking players were all smiles after receiving the official certificate at Prairie Sports Village.

The world record event was organised by Burnley Leisure and Burnley Rounders Club as part of the Sport Relief weekend.

Paul Foster, Burnley Leisure’s head of development, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have received the certificate. Burnley has got more than 500 women playing rounders regularly and the wold record is a reflection of how much local people enjoy playing rounders.

“The record-breaking team was fantastic and it was great to see so many people come together and take part in the event.”