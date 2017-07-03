Padiham Primary are town netball champs

Padiham Primary – recent winners of Shuttleworth College’s Year Five sports day for the second consecutive year – added to this year’s success by winning the Burnley Netball finals.

A sensational string of performances brought a slew of victories.

The team worked extremely hard in training at school, and it paid off.

The tournament showcased the best teams in the area.

Padiham qualified for this tournament by being the best runners-up.

They were looking to grasp this chance at glory with both hands and prove they were a force to be reckoned with.

The first three games were against Cliviger, Barden and Whittlefield.

Padiham won all three games to go through to the next round against Wellfield.

This match ended as a draw so had to be replayed in order to find a winner.

After some motivating words from Miss Chapman and Miss Purtill, the team took their game to the next level and ran out winners to go through to the final against Holy Trinity.

One game away from the trophy and a place in the Lancashire School Games, Padiham weren’t going to let their performances drop for the last game.

The consistency throughout the tournament turned out to be the winning ingredient as Padiham ran out overall winners by beating Holy Trinity.

The sheer desire to win from the whole team ensured that they would be victorious.

The team should be extremely proud of the achievement and now must get back on the training pitch to prepare for the finals in Blackpool next week.

The school would like to say well done to the whole team and thank you to all parents who have assisted this year.