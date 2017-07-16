Oliver is on a roll despite having skated on thin ice

A Burnley schoolboy is on a roll after being selected to represent the United Kingdom at the prestigious State Wars inline roller hockey tournament in America.

Hapton CofE Methodist School pupil Oliver Massey, who will attend Burnley High School after the summer, is relatively new to the sport but certainly made his mark on coach Rob Sheldon at Rotherham’s Simply Skate, the sport’s Mecca.

The 11-year-old, who features for the Glossopdale Devils in the British Inline Puck Hockey Association, can usually be found skating on thin ice as a forward for Blackburn Hawks but the youngster was determined to test himself at another discipline.

The keen Clarets fan will fly across the Atlantic later this month to make the start of the tournament on July 26th.

More than 300 teams will take part in the 13th installment of the competition at the Taylor Sportsplex in Michigan as they fight it out for the United States Roller Hockey Championship.

“He’s just turned 11 but I’ve never had to push him,” said Oliver’s father, Nathan.

“This is his own passion, his own obsession. He just loves it. I’ve never had to encourage him to do anything.

“He wants to be there all the time. He can’t wait until he’s slightly older when he can start coaching. He loves to help people and loves being a part of it.

“I’m so proud of him. It’s such an achievement and this will be a great experience for him.”

The United Kingdom returned with a bronze medal in the 2005 A category in last year’s tournament which was held in Indiana.