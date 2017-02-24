Search

Neil is the snooker champion of champions

The final of the Champion of Champions Knockout was held last Friday night at Ighten Leigh Social Club.

Neil McGovern of Ighten Leigh Social Club beat Paradise player Paul Averill 4-3 in a thrilling match, watched by a good crowd at the club,

McGovern raced into a 2-0 lead in the showpiece final, only to be pegged back by Averill, who then claimed a 3-2 lead with some great play and impressive break building.

But this match was destined to go the full seven frames, and McGovern made it 3-3 in the next.

The decider went to the pink, and after a mistake from Averill, McGovern pounced and took the title on the pink.

This competition was brought to fruition as a result of the Foster’s Lager Burnley and District Snooker League singles shield being now full, and a new trophy being purchased.

All previous winners were then invited to play for the original trophy.

McGovern won the trophy in 1995 and 2009, while Averill was winner in 2013.

l The draws have been made for both large and small table competitions in this year’s Foster’s Golden Cue.

There has been the biggest- ever entry, with 64 names in the hat in both events.

Draws: Small table – Neil Payton v Paul Averill, Alec Gilmour v Jamie Lingard, Ammi Dippolitto v Jamie Southern, Andy Cairns v Harry Ingham, Charlie Docherty v Daniel Meeks, Dan Heald v Peter Mercer, Darren Cregg v Chris Durkin, Eric Catlow v Chris O’Brien, Gary Simkin v Tony Greenwood, Jamie Ramsbottom v Sam Shepherd, Jon Cant v Marc Holmes, Keith Nyari v Tony Kelso, Lee Graves v Brad Southern, Neil McGovern v Peter Worthington, Scott Brodie v Graham Howard, Wayne Cotterill v Gaz Hampson, Ady Harris v Kev Catlow, Brian Collinge v Kevin Hodkinson, Chris Lawson v Craig McKavett, Craig Steele v Craig Hughes, Lee Cooper v Kez Toye, Mark Danczuk v Jimmy Waddington, Mark Riley v Peter Doyle, Martin Large v Stephen Horsfield, Andy Bates v Steven Tandy, Carl Revill v Steve Brown, Danny Horgan v Dean Walmsley, David Walmesley v Tom Mawdsley, Josh Stevenson v Lee Steele, Lee Sharples v Keith Ormerod Jnr, Nathan Jeffries v Tony Ashworth, Shaun Pendlebury v Matt Kayley; Large table – Chris Ashton v Aiden Forrest, Howard Murtaugh v Haider Ali, James Fowler v Mark Salmon, Jonothan Clark v Andy Dibb, Lee Edmondson v John Lanceley, Lewis Keen v Phil Wright, Luke Austin v John Gibson, Carl Davies v Paul Selby, Darren Cox v Nik Kershaw, Dave Bannister v Dom Emery, Jack Dady v Ben Hyatt, Jack Sanderson v Sam Dean, Lee Bannister v Jake Loftus, Paul Clark v Oliver Crooks, Peter Cliffe v John Snape, Russel Large v Mick Green, Steve Hargreaves v Martin Eyles, Alex Brunker v Cedric Ullette, Dave Howe v Keiron Keough, Joe Reger v Stephen Croft, Kev Sunderland v Josh Foster, Scott Clarkson v Lewis Ullah, Ashley Ross v Jon Moorhead, Carl Drinkwater v Rob Barker, Dan Paton v Rob Grant, Dean Emmott v Ben Worthington, Mark Wilkinson v Gaz Ingham, Simon Blackwell v Roy Ellis, Tony Arnott v Paul Thompson, Andy Goody v Farakh Ajaib, Shahbaz Rashid v Steve Ashworth; Trevor Sutcliffe v Barry Sutcliffe.

l The next Foster’s Lager Burnley and District Snooker League monthly delegates meeting is at British Rail Club, Rosegrove on Thursday, March 2nd at 7-30 p.m.

Every club needs to be represented and any absent clubs will be fined.

Dates for finals to be discussed, and the league need all trophies back for this meeting.