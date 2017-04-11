Leniewski off to strong start

Burnley Vee racer David Leniewski had a strong start to his 2017 season, with his highest points score in a weekend to date.

Leniewski qualified on a very slippery track, securing start places of 12th and 11th for the two races respectively.

In race one, Leniewski was 13th in a tight finish with Jamie Harrison and James Cater.

Later in the afternoon, he got a great start, and battled through to finish in 12th place.

“If I would have been offered 13th and 12th last week I would have bitten your hand off – but I’m a bit disappointed as I made some small errors, given I could have had two top-10 finishes!

“I now need to focus on Brands Hatch.”