Len battles hard in the rain

Burnley’s David Leniewski battled through difficult May Bank Holiday rain to secure more points in the UK Formula Vee Championship.

The small VW-powered single seaters travelled to the famous Brands Hatch circuit to compete on the full Grand Prix track.

Access to the full circuit, normally reserved for higher profile racing events, was granted to the low-cost series this year as part of the UK championship’s 50th anniversary.

Leniewski suffered rear brake failure during a wet qualification resulting in some poor start positions for the two races, P29 and P28 respectively.

Rather than let disappointment get the better of him though, he dashed back to the paddock to work with the team on getting the car repaired and set up for race one.

The rain continued to blight the circuit, with many of the other races suffering red flags and disruptions from the safety car.

The Vee-racers were not excluded from this and both races had lengthy disruptions as the famous Paddock Hill Bend took its usual victims.

Leniewski battled well, but a late spin in the first race almost ended his day, and while he managed to recover it did cost him a couple of places when finally coming home in 20th .

As the cars lined up for the final race the dark clouds parted to give a bit of much needed sunshine to the Kent circuit.

This brought new challenges and a determined Leniewski blasted off to make a great start.

He battled hard with some great overtakes and with the aid of the safety car and DNFs he romped home to 13th.

“I was determined not to let the brake failure get me down and really wanted to improve on my start positions,” explained Leniewski after the race. “

And gaining 24 places over the two races shows I have really improved over the last year.

“I know I can get past people, and I will take the lessons learnt today and use it in my preparation for the next rounds of the championship.”

David returns to the Croft Circuit for rounds five and six which take place at the North Yorkshire track on May 27th and 28th.