Lacey claims trophy success

Gaghills’ Jonathan Lacey emerged victorious in the Jimmy Jowett Knockout at Queens Park on Saturday, beating Lowerhouse’s David Ashworth 21-13 in the final.

There were 24 entries, with eight preliminary matches whittling the field down to 16, where the serious stuff started.

Lacey came through the preliminaries and then beat Mark Worgan of St.Andrew’s 21-15, while reigning champion Brian Smith from Lowerhouse beat Queens Park’s George Isherwood 21-20 in a very entertaining match.

Causeway bowler Lisa.Harrison came back to beat Philip Johnson of Briercliffe 21-20.

In the quarter-finals, Lacey beat Lowerhouse bowler Ian Beecroft in a tight match, 21-16.

Holder Smith moved smoothly into the semi-finals with another win over a Queens Park player, this time Alan Walsh, who was dispatched 21-13.

Harrison had a straight forward win over Michael Ashworth 21-9, and David Ashworth beat Ian Paton of Briercliffe 21-11.

In the semi-finals, Lacey put on a brilliant display to beat Smith 21-13, while David Ashworth put on a fine display to dispatch Harrison 21-9.

Lacey saved his best bowls for the final and no matter whatAshworth threw at him, he could not get the better of him.

Lacey very rarely wasted a bowl, so it was no surprise that he came out on top 21-13 to claim the trophy.