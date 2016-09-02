Josh achieves his goal with British title win

Burnley’s Josh Sanderson is the JSRA British champion in the Freestyle 900cc class in jetskiing.

The 23-year-old also placed second in the European championships.

Josh has been jet skiing since he was 10 years old, but broke his leg last year, and had to work hard to come back fit and ready.

He sealed victory with a first place finish at Clacton on Sea last month, having also won at Tees Barrage and Kingsbury Jet Bike Centre.

He now plans to fly out to Lake Havasu City, Arizona for the world finals in October.

He said: “It feels great to be the British champion.

“This is something I have wanted to do for the past few years, and through hard work and dedication it has paid off.”