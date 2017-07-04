Former world champion is special guest at snooker presentation

Former World Snooker champion Joe Johnson was guest of honour at the Foster’s Lager Burnley Snooker League presentation at Ighten Leigh Social Club.

The 1986 World Championship winner, and 1987 runner-up – who hails from Bradford – was on hand to present all the trophies and also play some of the prize winners on the night.

The 2016-2017 Roll of Honour is: A Division champions – Ighten Leigh Pinks.

A Division runners-up – Paradise A.

B Division champions – Rosegrove Unity C.

B Division runners-up – Westfield BC D.

Fred Musgrove Team Knockout winners – Padiham IL.

Fred Musgrove Team Knockout runners-up – Ighten Mount.

Singles Knockout winner – Andy Goody.

Singles Knockout runner-up – Jon Corteen.

Champion of Champions winner – Neil McGovern.

Doubles Knockout winners – P.Cliffe/N.Kershaw (Rosegrove Unity C).

Doubles Knockout runners-up – S.May/R.Wright (Westfield A).

A Division merit winner – Charlie Docherty.

B Division merit winner – Paul Selby.

A Division highest break – Large table, Ben Hyatt (83).

A Division highest break – Small table, Wayne Cotterill (110).

B Division highest break – Large table, Adam Haslam (90).

Meanwhile, in the 2017 Foster’s Golden Cue, the semi-finals are underway.

Jamie Lingard booked his place in the small table final with an emphatic 3-0 win over Tony Greenwood.

It wasn’t all one-way traffic, with Greenwood having a great chance to go in front in frame one, but a great clearance from the very steady Lingard was enough to go in front.

Frame two was a similar affair, but Lingard took his chance to move 2-0 up, and with confidence very high, won the third frame in double quick time.

He now awaits the winner of last night’s semi-final between Wayne Cotterill and Peter Mercer.

The large table semi-finals concluded, with victories for Farakh Ajaib and Martin Eyles, who will now meet up in the final on Sunday, July 2nd at 1 p.m. at Ighten Leigh.

Ajaib booked his place after a 3-0 whitewash over friend Jack Dady, taking just over an hour and smashing a 72 break in to book.

Eyles had a much tougher passage after a final frame deciding black ball against the impressive Josh Foster.

Foster had Eyles in all sorts of trouble with a brilliant safety, putting the cue ball behind the brown, with the last four reds in open play.

Eyles missed, but referee John Timperley refused to call a miss, to Fosters amazement.

Eyles took the frame to the black ball, and after a couple of safety shots Foster went in off to hand the match to Eyles.