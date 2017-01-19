Forest continue their title charge with convincing win

Pendle Forest’s charge towards the North Hockey Women’s League Division 2 North West title continue with an 8-0 win at Lytham on Saturday.

Lytham were going to be no easy pushover having beaten two top of the table teams 3-0 in recent matches.

Heidi Williams heads up the wing for Lytham.

Forest started off sharply, and although pressing, the Lytham marking was tight and they were managing to keep Forest at bay.

A breakthrough came when an early penalty corner rewarded Lisa Crewe with a neatly taken goal.

Still pressing, a foul on Freya Bythell allowed her to carry the ball across the top of the D and fire it into the bottom left corner.

Just before the half-time break, another penalty corner was converted by returning Charlotte Hartley with a shot from the right hand side at the top of the D across the keeper into the bottom left corner.

Livvy Hawtin for Lytham.

Lytham tried to stretch the play, leaving players high in the attacking zone, but the Forest midfield and defence were able to snuff out any potential attack with ease, leaving Lytham no space to breathe.

Comfortable but not complacent, Forest pushed on with Crewe finding the backboard again from a straight strike at a penalty corner, then Thea Cormack made it 5-0 when she slammed home an edge of the D shot, finding a narrow angle after being set up by Olivia Bythell.

With the Lytham team stretched, it allowed player of the match Deb Bythell to command the centre, with great defensive work also from Dani Hornby.

Crewe then gained her hat-trick by taking a long corner quickly, cutting through the middle from defence and having an open strike from the edge of the D.

Georgina Read for Lytham.

This was closely followed by an excellent reverse stick strike by Hartley, finding the the top right corner of the net from the left side of the D.

Finally, a slip to Cathy Waters from a short corner led to one of her trademark strikes at goal and gave Forest the 8-0 win. The first team are at home to Leyland and Chorley tomorrow at 11-30 a.m.

Pendle Forest seconds took on Garstang seconds in the cup, in their first game since Christmas.

Garstang put the pressure on from the push back. Keeper Jayne Kirkpatrick was in action straight away and made a number of crucial saves.

Forest settled down, and good team work down the right, with Harriet Ashworth, Victoria Hornby and birthday girl Rachel Bradley put Garstang under pressure.

During the first half, both sides had chances but could not capitalise.

Forest started the second half on the attack, with Charlotte O’Brien and Judith Hind combining well.

A number of penalty corners were given, with Rosie Southworth coming close.

Garstang gradually built up the pressure despite strong defensive tacking from Robyn Plant and Julie Portman, and went ahead.

Despite further strong attacks by Forest they were unable to equalise.

Forest would also like to thank all their sponsors for this year – Petty’s Estate Agents, Nick Tofalos Osteopath, Altham’s Travel and Functional Fit.