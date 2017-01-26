Flying start for rally ace Barritt in Monte Carlo

Daniel Barrit helped secure the best British finish in the opening round of the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo at the weekend.

The 36-year-old M-Sport World Rally Team co-driver helped Welshman Elfyn Evans navigate their DMACK World Rally Team Fiesta to sixth place overall.

Barrit and Evans, 28, won three of 17 stages in Evans’ first event since returning to the WRC, as they finished more than six minutes behind team-mate, and reigning champion Sebastien Ogier, who was overall winner.

The next round is the 65th Rally Sweden from February 10th, with 13 rounds in total, all the way through to November.

Barrit linked up with Evans in 2013, as they earned a win and two second places in WRC 2, before stepping up to World Rally Car level with the M-Sport squad in 2014 and 2015, taking a best result of second in Corsica.

The partnership split last year as Barritt provided vital experience to young Japanese driver Katsuta Takamoto in the Finnish Championship, but they have been reunited with the 2017 WRC.

Barritt is widely regarded as one of Britain’s leading co-drivers, having first started competing 18 years ago.

He is closing in on 100 world level starts.