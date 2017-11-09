Farnhill looking to avenge his loss to Hatton trained Rea

Reece Farnhill will seek revenge when he takes on England’s Bradley Rea in the NAGBC finals in Manchester on Saturday.

The 20-year-old amateur boxer from Sabden, who fights out of Sandygate ABC, lost out on a split decision against his experienced foe in September.

Farnhill with former English champion Shayne Singleton

Farnhill’s coach, Andy Howcroft, felt his student had done enough to have his arm raised against the Ricky Hatton trained fighter last time but he’s confident that he’ll get the job done on this occasion at the 147 Club.

“He lost on a memorial show on a split decision about six weeks ago,” he said. “We thought he had won it and Reece thought he’d won it. Now he wants revenge.

“Reece is the stronger of the two but Bradley has experience on his side because he’s had nearly 90 bouts. I fancy him to win this one, he’s improving all the time.

“If he does win it then he’ll move on to the next level of the competition. He probably needs to win at least another four fights to win it outright. He’ll face another area champion if he gets through this.”

Farnhill advanced to the North West final with a unanimous victory against Jake Holden (Currock House ABC) at Tameside Elite Boxing Gym.

Farnhill was dominant throughout and forced the first of two standing counts in the middle round with an unrelenting flurry of punches while his opponent was pinned to the ropes.

In the third and final round, the Ribble Valley pugilist upped the ante and continued to trouble Holden with a string of thunderous hooks.

Another right allowed Farnhill to let fly with the combinations, forcing the referee to step in to administer another standing count.

In a frantic finish, the England hopeful gave everything to force the stoppage as his durable opponent went in to defensive mode but the bell came too soon.

“He boxed really well,” said coach Howcroft. “He went to town on him with those big hooks. He landed some really big shots.”

All this is helping Farnhill prepare for the Elite Championships in April, a key tournament that could shape his future.

He said: “There are the Elite Championships in April which I would like to win. If you win them I’ll have a good chance of getting on to the GB team.

“Then once I’m on that there are the Commonwealth Games and a lot of other tournaments that I can go to. Hopefully I can go on and win some medals.”