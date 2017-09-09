Encouraging signs for Forest in opening friendly

Pendle Forest began their preparations for life in the North Hockey Women’s League Division 1 with an encouraging performance in a friendly with Fylde.

Forest went down 4-1, against a side two divisions above them, but gave a good account of themselves, after winning promotion via the play-offs at the third time of asking.

Action from Pendle Forests 4-1 friendly defeat against Fylde

Forest had a strong opening quarter and put Fylde under pressure, with Charlotte Hartley going close, and the Fylde keeper making a number of saves.

Both full backs, Olivia Purtill and Sam Parker were getting forward down both wings, and the midfield looked strong.

Fylde scored in the secondquarter and had the better of the rest of the half.

Harriet Hartley came on for only her second appearance for the first team and was involved in a collision, resulting in her being carried off with a broken ankle, which will see her on the sidelines for the first half of the season.

Forest struggled after half time and Fylde dominated, scoring twice to go 3-0 up.

The fourth quarter saw Forest come back into things and grab a consolation goal through Charlotte Hartley, before Fylde scored a fourth.

There were some really positive signs, and a 4-1 defeat was not a disgrace, playing against a strong side that is now playing National League hockey.

Forest play another warm-up game tomorrow at home to Bolton, while the seconds are away to Brookfields, and the third team also host Bolton.

Training is on Tuesdays, with juniors from 6-7 p.m. and adults 7-8-30 p.m.

Forest’s first league game comes on Saturday, September 23rd at home to Chester Ladies.