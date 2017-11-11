Danny helps England beat the All Blacks

Burnley’s Danny Rowlands helped England Deaf Rugby to a 36-27 win in the the first of their three test series against their New Zealand counterparts at Blackheath last Saturday.

Two further tests take place this week at Harlow and Barking, and the England Vice Captain is hoping England can clinch the series.

Meanwhile, Burnley’s second XV clawed back from a 13-0 half-time deficit at home against Rossendale to run out 25-13 winners.

In an inspired second half display, Burnley’s scorers were Dom Murphy, Rob O Brien, Adam Lee, a penalty try and a Joe Parkinson penalty.

Today the first XV are at home to Aspatria, the second XV are at Upper Eden, and the third XV are at Preston, all 2-15 p.m. kick-offs.

On Sunday, the Under 7-12s are training – the Tags at Crowwood, the Under 13s/14s are at Eccles and Preston respectively, and the Under 15s at home to Liverpool St Helens.