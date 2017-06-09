Changes need to be made after defeat says Singy

Shayne Singleton accepts that changes will have to be made if he is to fight for top honours in British boxing again.

The 27-year-old dropped out of the top 10 in the UK rankings at welterweight following a fifth round loss against British champion Bradley Skeete at the Brentwood Centre.

The defeat, only the second of Singleton’s 26-fight tenure, carried many parallels to the stoppage inflicted by Sam Eggington more than two years ago.

The Pendle Pugilist commanded the early rounds in both bouts, drawing frustration from his foes as they failed to lock in on their target.

Eggington couldn’t get close, Skeete was even missing fresh air at times, but everything changed a quarter of the way through in those respective contests in Hull and Essex.

Singleton didn’t take too kindly to being hit and was even less impressed when being sent to the canvas.

The former English champion at 140lbs touched down with just seconds remaining in the third round when a right hand knocked him off balance.

Singleton wasn’t hurt and returned to his corner following an eight-count but that one moment transformed his whole demeanour and temperament.

As he looked to avenge that set back, the away fighter opened up more, became more ambitious, leaving himself, at times, exposed to the elements.

Singleton was down again in the fourth, succumbing to another right hand as Skeete countered, before taking a cocktail of shots on the bell.

Then, similarly to his WBC International Silver welterweight title meeting with the ‘Savage’ in 2015, Singleton couldn’t see out the embryonic stages of the fifth.

A left from the Lord Lonsdale belt holder set up a flurry of 12 unanswered strikes as he pinned Singleton against the ropes, causing referee Marcus McDonnell to intervene.

“I’m feeling alright,” said Singleton. “I’m just a bit frustrated with myself again. My head dropped, I got carried away, I just wanted to perform because my pride and dignity was on the line.

“I’ve watched the first two rounds back and I should’ve just continued to perform like that. I was in my comfort zone, winning the rounds easily enough, but then I thought I could step it up and I left myself exposed.

“It went drastically wrong because I let my emotions take over again. I thought that I’d learnt to control them but I just can’t.

“That’s something I seriously need to look at. I need to get a professional on board with the team to help me.

“I’ve got the talent. I know that I’m good enough to mix it with the top fighters. I’ve shown that in the early rounds against Eggington and Skeete.

“I looked like the champion, the world class fighter. I looked a level above. But I got carried away.”

Singleton added: “Once I touched down right at the end of the third round I got in to a wrong way of thinking. I can’t afford to think like that.

“It’s just instinct, it’s the fighter in me, it just happens when I get in the ring. I need to address that if i’m going to be able to climb to higher levels.

“I know my mistakes every time. I went all out just because I’ve been caught with a couple of shots. It’s a 12 round fight and I’ve got to accept that I don’t need to retaliate straight away.

“My parents have been trying to get that out of me since I was a kid. I still haven’t succeeded in controlling it.

“Because of that I became a cropper in the biggest fight of my life. I’ve got the ability and dedication to become a British champion but I don’t have the mental control.”