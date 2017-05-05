Burnley win play-off at a canter with 14-try victory

Burnley Rugby Club won promotion from Lancashire (North) to North Lancashire/Cumbria on Saturday in a 94-0 thumping of Whitehaven in their play-off final at Holden Road.

Burnley were at their best, running in 14 tries.

Their scorers were Jack Donovan, Ben Healy, James Redford, Ashley Rothwell, Adam Wallis, Rob Lawless, a Danny Rowlands brace and hat-tricks from Lee Ferrier and Jack Stockdale.

Redford added eight kicks and Lawless four.

This Sunday they travel to Leigh to face Tyldesley in the Lancashire Cup Final, 2 p.m.

Tonight the club’s junior awards take place from 7 p.m., with all welcome.