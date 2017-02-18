Burnley warm-up for key battle with derby victory

Burnley had the best possible preparation for tomorrow’s table-topping clash at Tarleton with a convincing 51-7 victory over old rivals Colne and Nelson.

Burnley started well, taking advantage of the visitors’ persistent off-sides, with James Redford slotting two penalties.

Felipe Alefosi added a well-worked try, which Redford converted, and Burnley looked on their way.

Colne hit back through a converted interception try, but Burnley continued to dominate, and young prop Chris Pickles burrowed over, Redford adding the kick.

Colne lost a player to the sin bin as the referee lost patience with their off-sides, as the locals went in 20-3 up.

Burnley rang the changes at the half, and substitute Danny Rowlands scored after 58 seconds following a storming Ben Healy run.

Then Shane Mccullough showed some fancy footwork to get a try and the bonus point.

Burnley then lost two players after an incident at a ruck, one a red and one a yellow, but, if anything, this inspired them, as they added a penalty, before Alex Woodcock made a good run to score.

Lee Farrier then showed good speed to get Burnley’s sixth try, all converted.

While they weren’t at their best for the whole match, in patches they played some fantastic rugby, showing good fitness levels and excellent team spirit.

Tomorrow, the first and third teams travel to Tarletton and Rochdale, while the thirds are at home to Fylde, all 2-15 p.m. kick-offs.

On Sunday, the Under 14s are home to Rossendale, and the Under 16s host Blackburn, with all other juniors at Rossendale. The ladies are at Littleborough .