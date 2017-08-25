Burnley strongwoman stars in first-ever event

Burnley’s Stephanie Clark was fourth in the finals of England’s Strongest Womabn at Blood Stock, Catton Park, after setting personal bests in each event.

Stephanie beat last year’s winner Megan Robson into fifth place, but missed out on a podium position to the winner Donna Moore – the current world’s strongest woman – Lisa Yeats, a contender for 2017 World’s strongest woman, and Mellisa Coats, reigning Midlands’ strongest woman.

Stephanie qualified for the finals at her first-ever competition, which she entered because it looked like fun.

Since then, she has travelled to various gyms and entered several novice competitions around the north west to gain experience, as she is basically self-taught through watching events on YouTube.

As the lightest competitor in the open class catagory, over 83 kilos, she stunned fellow competitors, spectators and judges with her natural ability.

Having gained fourth place in the finals she has been invited to compete in Britain’s Strongest Woman at the Bedford International Athletics Stadium on Octover 7th.

Having just finished at university and qualified as a personal trainer, Stephanie is seeking a permanent position at a gym or sports club to help fund her training for the Britain’s Strongest Woman competition.

You can see Stephanie’s exploits on her Facebook accounts – stephanie louise clark, or stephanie clarkpt