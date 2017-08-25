Burnley open new season with county Plate clash

Burnley RUFC begin their season on Saturday with a Lancashire Plate match at home to Aldwinians at 3 p.m.
They reached the final last year, and to mark the event, Lancashire Rugby President Steve Blackburn visited the club to present captain Ben Healy with a commemorative plaque.
On Sunday, the club are hosting a charity touch tournament at noon.
Entry is £3 per person with all proceeds going to the Burnley FC in the Community charity. Lloyds Bank’s fundraising team will double any money raised.
Almost Done!
Registering with Burnley Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.