Burnley open new season with county Plate clash

Burnley RUFC begin their season on Saturday with a Lancashire Plate match at home to Aldwinians at 3 p.m.

They reached the final last year, and to mark the event, Lancashire Rugby President Steve Blackburn visited the club to present captain Ben Healy with a commemorative plaque.

On Sunday, the club are hosting a charity touch tournament at noon.

Entry is £3 per person with all proceeds going to the Burnley FC in the Community charity. Lloyds Bank’s fundraising team will double any money raised.