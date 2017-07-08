Burnley Gymnastics Club’s big medal haul

Burnley Gymnastics Club were in the medals at City of Preston Gymnastics Club’s Milano Invitational 4-piece competition.

Lyra Stretch won on beam, vault and bars, to take gold.

Lana Stacey finished third overall, as did Isobel McEwan, who was first on bars and floor.

Libby Hartley was first on floor and joint sixth overall, as Tegan Cole won bronze on beam and was also joint sixth overall.

Mia Blythe was eighth overall, Jessica Park placed fifth, Grace Root eighth, and Lola Dugdale seventh.

Shannon Cairns won on beam and vault for second overall, and Madison Hull fifth overall. Rhianna Doogan was sixth overall, having placed third on bars.