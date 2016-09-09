Burnley grind out away win

Burnley opened their league programme with their second away win in as many weeks at North Manchester.

On a wet, dismal day on a poorly-prepared pitch, the locals found themselves in an ill-tempered contest. The hosts scored a penalty before losing a player to a red card. Burnley capitalised as James White scored a try, with James Redford adding the kick.

The home side responded well with a try to take a narrow half-time lead at 8-7.

Burnley rang the changes at the half, with Simon Finnan, Jack Stockdale and debutant Tom Hall, but they struggled to build any momentum. With the clock ticking down, Burnley were awarded a penalty. Danny Rowlands took a quick tap, finding a gap to go over, before a good Finnan break led to the supporting Adam Wallis going over, with Redford adding the kick.

The home side added a couple of penalties, but Burnley came out 19-14 winners.

The seconds crashed 32-17 after a good start at home to Clitheroe. Anthony Clarke, Dom Murphy and Matt Calvert scored tries, with Gus Ferguson adding a kick.

The thirds had a excellent 6-0 win at Fleetwood with two Billy Ingham penalties separating the sides.

Tomorrow the firsts host Ormskirk, in a game sponsored by Premium Plumbing. The seconds & thirds are at Ormskirk and Colne, all 3 p.m. kick-offs.

On Sunday, all junior sides are training, bar the Under 14s, who play Sedgley Park at 11 a.m.