Burnley get league campaign off to a flier with big victory

Burnley RUFC got their league programme off to a winning start with a 45-14 victory over Barrow side Hawcoat Park last Saturday.

In a game preceded by a minutes applause for club stalwart John Hadfield, Burnley started at breakneck speed, dominating play for the first 20 minutes, playing some exciting rugby, with the visitors offering nothing in attack.

Despite this dominance, it took a while to break some obstinate defence.

Danny Rowlands was held up over the line, but shortly after Jack Stockdale burrowed over.

Soon after, Burnley increased their lead, as quick thinking from Rowlands stripped the ball from his opposite number, allowing Burnley to double their lead.

The visitors finally were stung into action, and had a good 10-minute spell, but an outstanding Alex Woodcock pounced on a loose pass, running the length of the field, and Mounsey added the kick to make it 17-0 at half-time.

Burnley again started well in the second half, with Ash Rothwell going over after some great handling.

Mounsey again added the kick.

Park hit back with a converted try, and to compound Burnley’s woes, they lost a player to the sin bin.

The restart was a penalty, and the visitors capitalised, kicking deep and ultimately scoring another converted try.

Burnley were in danger of undoing all their earlier hard work.

The locals dug deep, and Woodcock produced a good run, which newcomer Zane Smith finished, and Mounsey converted.

Ayrton Campbell then produced a brilliant run, which he finished, again converted.

The visitors then lost a player to the bin as their frustration came through.

Burnley weren’t yet finished, as Rob Lawless finished off an impressive handling move to cap a good start for Burnley in a 45-14 bonus point win.

The thirds had an impressive 36-13 victory at Preston under new skipper Craig Wiseman.

Meanwhile, Burnley ladies won 64-7 as they turned in a fantastic performance in their inaugural league match at Liverpool Collegiate.

Many newcomers to rugby, and several youngsters, made their senior debut.

Burnley’s try scorers were Lauren McNicholas, Hannah Worthington, Nicola Fenwick, Laura Jackson, Kimberley Dent, Kami Bolton, Stephanie Young, Kathryn Clarkson, Shaunagh Mcgarvey, captain Danielle Todd and a brace from Emily Rodgers.

A conversion apiece was added by Rodgers, and Emma Wall.

The only sad note was the loss of Lottie Knowles with an injury.

The club have a home game on Sunday at 2 p.m. against Leigh.

Any newcomers are welcome, just go to the Facebook page Burnley RUFC ladies.

Today, the first XV are at Aldwinians, the seconds at Trafford, and the thirds at home to Preston.

The Under 7s, 8s, 9s, 12s, 13s, 14s and 15s are all training.

The Under 10s/11s are at Fleetwood (kick-off 11 a.m.), and the Under 17s are at home to Clitheroe (kick-off 12-30 p.m.)