Burnley earn 15-try victory

Burnley had an excellent 91-15 win in their first home match of their 90th season against Ormskirk.

The locals ran in 15 tries, adding eight conversions from the boot of James Redford.

Danny Rowlands got two tries, as did Redford, Lee Ferrier got a hat-trick, and Filipo Alefosio, not to be outdone added five tries.

Alex Woodcock, Adam Wallis and skipper Tom Ives scored one apiece.

The seconds had a good 40-12 win at Ormskirk, while the thirds lost narrowly at Colne 8-6.

Tomorrow, Burnley travel to Ashton under Lyne.

The seconds are home to Carnforth, and the thirds are at Cleveleys, all 3 p.m. kick-offs.

Burnley Under 14s had an excellent 50-5 win over Sedgley Park, with six tries from Liam Bythell, and one apiece from Dec Dutton and Bram Richmond.

Charly Haynes added four kicks and Dutton and Will Parkinson one apiece.

Matthew Blundell was man of the match.

On Sunday, all the juniors are training, bar the Under 14s and Under 16s, who are at Orrell and Sedgley Park respectively.

A week on Sunday, Burnley ladies play their first game of the season as they host Littlborough in a 2 p.m. kick-off.