Burnley Bobcats enjoying season of swimming success

Burnley Bobcats Swimming Club have enjoyed a fantastic season in the pool.

All the age groups at the club have achieved great success through the hard work of the swimmers and the coaching team.

A solid foundation is being laid at the club to ensure a progressive pathway is forged for all its members.

There have been numerous highlights so far this season.

At the North West Regional Championships Youth (15 and over) and Age Group (14 and under) Championships, the squad competed over multiple weekends at City of Manchester Aquatics Centre with multiple finalists, medals and national qualifying performances.

The squad achieved a top 12 North West ranking position, coming away with four golds, four silvers and six bronzes, and a North West Regional Age Group Record, finishing the highest place club in the East Lancashire area.

Medallists were: Alice Fox; 800m Free (Gold), 400m Free (Silver), 200m Free (Bronze); Hattie Varley; 200m Butterfly (Gold), 100m Butterfly (Gold), 50m Butterfly (Silver); Lucy Turner; 100m Backstroke (Bronze), 50m Backstroke (Gold and NWR Record); Dakota Ravetali; 100m Breaststroke (Bronze), 50m Breaststroke (Bronze); Miranda Bower; 200m Breaststroke (Silver), 100m Breaststroke (Bronze); Hannah Raistrick; 50m Free (Silver); Benjamin Havers-Strong; 100m Butterfly (Bronze).

At the British Swimming Summer Championships, Burnley Bobcats boast the most age group qualifiers in the area, with six athletes competing over 13 events.

To qualify, swimmers must post competition times within the 10-week qualifying window and ensure they are ranked top 44 in their age group.

The following swimmers have qualified: Alice Fox; 200m Free, 400m Free, 800m Free; Miranda Bower; 50m Breaststroke, 100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke; Dakota Ravetali; 50m Breaststroke, 100m Breaststroke; Hannah Raistrick; 50m Free; Anna Ashworth; 50m Breaststroke, 100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke; Benjamin Havers-Strong; 200m Butterfly.

The swimmers will represent their club in Sheffield during the summer at Ponds Forge International Centre.

William Havers-Strong, Lucy Turner and Hattie Varley have all been selected for the NWR England Talent Programme.

The ASA North West Regional dates for 2017/2018 are Saturday, October 21st at Accrington Academy and Saturday, December 30th at Wigan Lifestyle Centre.

This is a fantastic achievement to have been able to put so many athletes on the programme, one of the only clubs in the region to put multiple athletes on the programme.

Added to this, Head Coach Noel Horton has been selected to help lead the programme as a skills coach with five other coaches in the region.

In the North East Lancashire Friendly League, there has been success with the non-competitive squads.

The club has been competing against local clubs Colne, Great Harwood, Darwen and Accrington, and so far have won three out of five of the meets.

The club has also been pleased to see so many of its other younger swimmers continue to develop their swimming skills and transfer these to gala competitions.

It has been an exciting few months for both Burnley Bobcats ADM and Burnley Aquatics as the two clubs have recently merged to form Burnley Bobcats Swimming Club.

Any interested parents or guardians can email burnleybobcats@gmail.com for more information.

The club is always happy to hear from any local businesses and organisations who would like to sponsor the club to help them to develop swimmers.