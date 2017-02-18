British Cycling article

British Cycling are running a free training event in Pendle on Saturday, March 18th, allowing people to become a "Breeze Champion" to then promote and encourage more women to get into cycling

Aimed at confident female cyclists, the opportunity to become a Breeze Champion offers women the chance to be involved in the UK's biggest ever programme to get more women riding bikes in the UK.

Led by women for women, Breeze relies on a group of volunteer ride leaders, known as Breeze Champions, to support other women on guided bike rides across the UK, empowering women to change the face of cycling for good and leave a lasting legacy in their area.

With over 2,000 Breeze Champions trained to date, there is already a network of inspirational, like-minded women by completing the one-day course, which will qualify those who take part to deliver guided bike rides for groups of beginner and intermediate level adults and accompanied children on roads and cycle paths.

Breeze Champion kit, British Cycling Ride membership, and on-going support to help will also be provided, and with places limited, all completed applications will be submitted for review and email notifications will be sent to those with a place on the course.

For more information, visit https://www.letsride.co.uk/beachampion, and to register, head to https://www.britishcycling.org.uk/events/course/details/3395.