Anya off to National finals

Anya Richmond from Burnley has been selected to be part of the Rugby 7s squad at the 2017 School Games National Finals.

The School Games are an integrated multi-sport event for the UK’s most talented school-age athletes and will take place at Loughborough University from August 31st to September 3rd.

Anya, 16, who is a student at Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College in Burnley and a member of Burnley RUFC, will compete for the England North squad at the event.

She has already played for the North of England U15 Talent Development Group.

Around 1,600 athletes will compete across 12 sports at the School Games.

The four-day event is supported by National Lottery funding from Sport England.

Anya will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of some of Britain’s biggest sporting stars who have competed at the School Games before going on to senior international success.

Previous competitors include Paralympic champions Hannah Cockroft, Ellie Simmonds and Jonnie Peacock, Olympic champion Adam Peaty, heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and GB sprinter Adam Gemili.

The School Games are the springboard for future athletes: 56 of the 382 athletes representing Team GB at the Rio 2016 Olympics competed at the School Games.

At the event Anya will stay in a dedicated Athletes’ Village on the Loughborough University campus, and take part in an Opening Ceremony.