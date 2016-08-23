Mee proud of defensive display in Liverpool win

Ben Mee hailed one of the best defensive performances that’s he’s been a part of after the Clarets shut Liverpool out at Turf Moor.

The Reds had scored four times against Arsenal at the Emirates on the opening weekend of the campaign but failed to find a way through a resilient Burnley back line as the home side registered an impressive 2-0 win.

Despite Sean Dyche’s side having just 19% possession - the lowest total by a winning side in the Premier League since Opta began recording the statistic in the 2003-04 season - they limited Liverpool to just five shots on target.

“It was a classic performance,” he said. “We found it tough to get out and keep the ball but we have two lads up top who have produced for us.

“We defended well and for the amount of possession that they had we’ve been so comfortable.

They haven’t really threatened us too much aside from a few chances from outside the box. They’re a great team so it was nice to get a clean sheet against a quality opponent.”

Mee added: “That’s been one of the best - with the partnership with Keano and the back five in general. The whole team dug in and the distances were really good.

“It wasn’t the plan, we never like to do that, we always like to press and do it as much as we can. It just kind of worked out like that.

“They had a lot of bodies in midfield and we were struggling to get hold of the ball. On days like that you have to dig in and defend well. We defended well as a unit and as a team.

“They kept getting the ball out wide but any crosses that came in we dealt with them. We were pleased with that. Everyone has worked hard.

“We defended everything that came our way. We were so compact and organised. It’s testament to us that they didn’t really create any proper goalscoring opportunities.

“We’ve got belief in the squad, we’re a good side, we’ve got lads who can score goals and we know that we can keep clean sheets. To get a win against a side like and keep a clean sheet is massive.”