Matthew is the saviour of Read

Read got off to a flyer in the opening group game of the Ramsbottom Cup when beating Salesbury by seven wickets in a high scoring tie at Whalley Road.

Visiting professional Neil Hornbuckle gave the hosts a headache when finishing the innings unbeaten on a magnificent 150, which included 15 fours and eight sixes.

Brandon Faber (24), Chris Riley (35) and Andrew Mercer (23 not out) supported their paid man as they ended on 271-5.

Read were desperate for somebody to step up to the plate and their knight in shining armour turned out to be Matthew Walker.

The club’s winter signing put on a knock of 124 which included 20 boundaries. Kyle O’Connor (22) and Harry Carter (16) had opened the batting to provide the foundation while Ben Gorton and Thomas Turner saw their side over the line.

Gorton was unbeaten on 59 having struck eight fours while his partner at the crease saw out the innings with 25 runs to his name.