Martin is Lowerhouse matchwinner

Lowerhouse will have to try a third time to complete their LCB Knockout quarter-final at Clitheroe – with the mouthwatering possibility of a semi-final with Burnley.

The West Enders’ game at Chatburn Road will be replayed on Saturday, after the rain ensurfed no further play was possible, with Lowerhouse on 187-3 with three overs remaining in their innings.

The previous day, Ben Heap’s side started Phase Two of the Lancashire League season in style with a superb 89-run win over champions Ramsbottom at the Brooks Foundation Ground.

Paddy Martin produced a man of the match display, setting career bests with bat and ball.

He hit an unbeaten 80 as Lowerhouse closed on 217-4 after being inserted by the visitors, including eight fours.

And he then took 7-26 from 12.2 overs as Ramsbottom were dismissed for 128 in reply.

Martin came in with Lowerhouse 55-2, and proceeded to put on 103 for the third wicket with professional Ockert Erasmus, who made 68, with five fours and a six, before falling at 158.

Opener Heap previously contributed 23 and Toxy Hussain made an unbeaten 20, sharing 47 with Martin.

Martin then took seven wickets as Ramsbottom were dismissed well short of their target, despite 41 from Dale Gabriel.

Lowerhouse are without a league game on Sunday after their replayed cup tie.