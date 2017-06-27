Lowerhouse light up in both league and cup

Lowerhouse’s resurrgence in the Blonde Witch Group of the Twenty20 competition has given the club renewed hope of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Following a first triumph over Ramsbottom last week, the West Enders defeated East Lancs by 18 runs at the Brooks Foundation Ground.

Ben Heap’s side remain fifth in the group of six on run rate but they have moved level on points with both Todmorden and Accrington with just one game remaining.

They play Simon Hanson’s side next in a crunch encounter at Thorneyholme Road.

Man of the match Charlie Cottam hit an unbeaten 55 from 25 balls in Lowerhouse’s 149-2 in a 15 overs a side game.

The former Liverpool Road skipper hit four fours and three sixes, adding an unbroken 73 for the third wicket with professional Ockert Erasmus (28 not out). Captain Ben Heap (43) and Joe Halstead (17) had put on 46 for the first wicket.

East Lancs professional Andries Gous top scored with 67 from 34 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes, Shahrukh Khan made 22 and Mo Bhada 17 with Joe Hawke taking 3-21 and Erasmus 2-17, including the vital wicket of Gous.

Meanwhile, ‘House are keeping pace in the Lancashire League title race following a 29-run victory over Haslingden at the CDM Windows Bentgate Cricket Ground.

Lowerhouse made 174-7 with solid knocks from Halstead (41), Cottam (36), Erasmus (31), Paddy Martin (27 not out), Joe Hawke (14) and Dean Barlow (10) after the early loss of record breaking skipper Ben Heap (4).

Wicketkeeper Ethan Stanton claimed five victims, Sean Hunsley (2-31), Jo Sipocz (2-41) and Lewis McIntosh (2-29) all picked up a couple of wickets apiece for the home side.

Erasmus took 4-23, Paddy Martin 3-51 and Toxy Hussain 2-20 to dismiss Haslingden for 145.

McIntosh top scored with 52, including two sixes and a four, Graham Knowles made 35, Alex Coleman 13 and Hunsley 11 for Haslingden.

Joe Martin claimed four victims behind the wickets for the visitors.

Lowerhouse have been handed a much welcome break in the league this coming weekend but entertain Rochdale in the round of 16 of the LCB Knockout Cup on Sunday.