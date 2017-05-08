League win is fillip for Lowerhouse

It was business as usual in the league for joint leaders Lowerhouse but the club’s Worsley Cup expedition came crashing to an end.

The West Enders bypassed Rawtenstall for the second week in succession to leave the Worswick Memorial Ground with 10 points following a seven-wicket win.

The home side’s professional Andy Payne top-scored with 60, including eight boundaries, as his team finished on 152-9, with Toxy Hussain taking 3-24, paid man Ockert Erasmus securing figures of 3-39 while skipper Ben Heap added 2-19.

In reply, the visitors recovered from Dean Barlow’s early loss when Heap (32) and his predecessor Charlie Cottam put on 83 for the second wicket.

Cottam hit eight fours and a six in his 54 with Erasmus (24 not out) and Paddy Martin (30 not out) seeing Lowerhouse home in the 35th over with an unbroken fourth wicket stand of 56.

However, their quest for the cup ended in failure as they lost out by 26 runs to East Lancashire at Liverpool Road.

Visiting pro Andries Gous did the damage, taking the tie away from ‘House with a knock of 129 which brought 11 fours and six sixes.

Erasmus (4-61), Hussain (3-23) and Heap (2-59) did their best to limit East Lancs but contributions of 23 and 39 from Minhaj Bhada and Mo Bhada respectively added to Lowerhouse’s woes.

The hosts pushed close to their credit with Erasmus top-scoring with 82 while Cottam added 40 and Chris Bleazard 43. However, their chase ended without reward.