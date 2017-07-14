League shake-up is ‘mouth-watering’ - Lowerhouse captain Ben Heap

Lowerhouse captain Ben Heap has described the future of the Lancashire League as “mouth-watering”.

The West Enders batsman, who was passed the captain’s armband by Charlie Cottam, appreciates the league’s rich history but has welcomed the transformation.

The 29-year-old said: “It looks like it’s going to be a really strong league with loads of local rivalries. That’s what we want.

“It’s a mouth-watering prospect. We all want to play against the best teams possible.That’s the beauty of the LCB Cup and we’ll have that in the league now.

“It bodes well for both ends of the table because there’ll be less dead rubbers towards the end of the season.”

Heap added: “The Lancashire League has a rich history but it needed a bit of change. It will probably become one of the top amateur leagues in the country now. It just needed freshening up a bit.

“As a side you’re only going to keep developing by playing against the best opposition.”

Lowerhouse travel to take on leaders Darwen on Sunday.