Lawson is the hero as Burnley reach last four

Tom Lawson was the hero as Burnley earned an LCB Knockout semi-final slot with a bowl out victory over Lytham on Sunday at MyProtein Turf Moor.

And Dan Pickup’s side will now face either derby rivals Lowerhouse or Clitheroe in the last four, with a place at Old Trafford the prize – and an opportunity for the club to play in front of the newly-named James Anderson End.

Last month, the sides attempted to play their quarter-final at Turf Moor, but, after Lytham had been bowled out for 146, rain prevented Burnley from starting their reply.

And no play was possible on Sunday after another deluge of rain, with the sides going to a bowl out.

After the first round of deliveries, with each bowler going twice, the sides were tied at 1-1m with Cole Hayman hitting the stumps with the second of his attempts.

Professional Chris Holt was unable to add to the tally after Lytham had made it 2-1, and the visitors made it 3-1, before Jhangir Liaqat pulled it back to 3-2.

Lytham added a fourth hit in the following round, while Pickup made both his attempts to level matters.

The visitors went into a 5-4 lead, with 2 deliveries to execute, and Lawson stepped up to claim two hits out of two, to claim a dramatic 6-5 victory.

Burnley were without a Lancashire League game on Saturday, but return to action on Sunday with a trip to leaders Darwen, looking to close a 13-point gap.

