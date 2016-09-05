Keane satisfied with start

Michael Keane’s synopsis of the season so far reads as “satisfied” after the Clarets went in to the international break with three points from as many games.

The former England Under 21 international defender feels that there’s plenty of room for improvement after victory over Liverpool was sandwiched in-between defeats to Swansea City and Chelsea.

The club was given a rude awakening to its third stint in the Premier League as Leroy Fer struck late on to steal maximum points for the Swans at Turf Moor.

Goals from Sam Vokes and Andre Gray rectified that opening day setback as Sean Dyche’s side shocked the Reds in to submission in their second outing though they found Chelsea to good when they travelled down to Stamford Bridge.

“I’m satisfied - it could have been better with Swansea at home,” he said. “We should’ve got something out of that because we deserved a draw at minimum, maybe we could’ve won it.

“Against Chelsea we were the worst team and we didn’t deserve anything. We’re disappointed but we’ve got to put it behind us and look forward to the next game.

“I’m satisfied with three points but it could’ve been better.”

The 23-year-old has pinpointed encounters against Hull City and Watford as games where the Clarets should be looking to take command.

“They’re massive,” he said. “Games against teams like Chelsea are bonuses if you get something out of them.

“The games coming up are where we’ll look to pick up most of our points so hopefully we’ll get all the fans behind us and get some points out of them.”

Meanwhile, having already registered one clean sheet in the top flight, Keane feels that his partnership alongside Ben Mee at the heart of the defence is developing well.

He said: “It’s developed naturally. We’ve played quite a lot of games together now and we’ve been through some tough games when we’ve been under the cosh and come out of the other side. Games like that always help.”