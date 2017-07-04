‘House through to quarters

Lowerhouse will travel to Chatburn Road to tackle Clitheroe in the quarter-finals of the LCB Knockout Cup after beating Rochdale by three wickets.

Joey Hawke’s five-fer provided the best figures of the away side’s bowling attack at the West End Ground though skipper Ben Heap also impressed when taking 4-21 off 6.2 overs to limit the hosts to 119.

Professional Ockert Erasmus fired an unbeaten 57 as Lowerhouse took over with the bat while Adam Hugill’s 24 saw ‘House recover from 40-6 to get over the line inside 33 overs.

Heap’s men had opened the weekend with an eight run victory over Accrington at Thorneyholme Road in the Blonde Witch Group of the Twenty20.

The West Enders had made the worst possible start to the competition when losing twice but three wins on the bounce set up a quarter-final with Bacup at Lanehead on Friday.

Hawke hit 31 and Joe Halstead 27 in Lowerhouse’s 110-8 while 3-16 from Erasmus in the reply and 2-23 from Toxy Hussain contributed to Accrington’s collapse.

Meanwhile, Lowerhouse remain in sixth spot in the Lancashire League table despite not being in action over the weekend.

They return to league action on Saturday, their 13th fixture of the campaign, when they welcome Simon Hanson’s side to the Brooks Foundation Ground.