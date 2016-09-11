‘House fighting for third place on the final day

Lowerhouse chairman Stan Heaton has an image in his mind of how he would like the Lancashire League season to pan out.

With four clubs in contention for a third place finish heading in to the final weekend, the West Enders are waiting in the wings ready to pounce should their rivals come unstuck.

Nelson, currently occupying the final podium spot, host leaders Ramsbottom at Seedhill while fourth place Todmorden entertain defending champions Burnley at Centre Vale.

East Lancs, who are also in the mix, are away at Accrington.

“Both Nelson and Todmorden have tough games,” said Heaton, ahead of the West Enders’ clash with Rawtenstall at the Brooks Foundation Ground on Sunday.

“We’re hoping that their opponents can do us a favour in their fight for the title.

“But we have to win our game - it’s as simple as that. It’s a bit of a blessing that the fixtures have worked out like that, although we know that anybody can beat anybody.

“We’ve just got to look after ourselves. We feel that if we hit top form we’ll have enough to beat Rawtenstall.

“It’s sad when the season comes to an end but after everything we’ve put in it gives us more impetus to finish on a high.”