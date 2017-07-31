Hitchon on a high for Padiham

Kevin Hitchon was the man behind Padiham’s recent success as his contribution sealed a 78 run victory over Earby at the Applegarth.

The amateur batsman hit six fours and a solitary six in making 66 from 73 deliveries as the visitors were bowled out for 194.

It was Hitchon’s best display of the campaign to date as he took his tally to 330 runs while clocking up a half-century of boundaries.

Nathan Whitehead also performed well at number five as his knock of 36 gave Padiham’s innings the boost it required at that point.

Rhys Meehan (17), professional Brady Barends (15), Michael Webb (15 not out) and Jimmy Gray (21) also made double figures.

The visitors defended their total well in the reply as Toby Burrows (4-28) and Barends (3-37) forced the walls to come crashing down around Earby while Hitchon capped a fine afternoon in claiming figures of 2-18 off six overs.

However, Hitchon’s top score of 32 the following day couldn’t save Padiham from crashing to a four-wicket defeat against leaders Settle at the Arbories.

Barends claimed all six Settle victims but they still surpassed their 116-run target.