Burnley's Sophie Hitchon eased into Monday night's IAAF World Athletics Championships hammer final this morning.

The Olympic bronze medalist from Rio threw 73.05m in the first round to automatically qualifiy at the London Stadium in Stratford, where she finished 12th at London 2012.

The qualifying mark was 71.50m, or the best 12 performers from the two heats.

The final is at 7 p.m. on Monday night.