Heap lauds pair as Lowerhouse stretch winning streak

Ben Heap singled out the impact of Liverpool Road pair Ockert Erasmus and Toqir Hussain as Lowerhouse extended their perfect start to the campaign.

The club’s professional was pivotal in reversing his side’s fortunes as they overcame Rawtenstall in the Worsley Cup and then shone in the comprehensive win over Colne.

The South African’s team mate, formerly of rivals Nelson, also impressed with an economical spell with the ball, registering his best form in the Lancashire League at the Horsfield.

The West Enders survived a scare on Saturday to make the first round, recovering from 5-22 to claim a 132-run win.

Erasmus hit an unbeaten knock of 101 with Chris Bleazard adding 54 runs to the equation. Joey Hawke, Erasmus and Curtis Meehan then cleaned up with the ball.

The 29-year-old paid man was then the most clinical batsman of the afternoon when firing 56 in a 98-run win against Colne.

Skipper Heap added 38 as the visitors finished on 163-6 before Hussain tidied up when taking 5-13 in a 10-over spell in the reply.

“It was a good win,” said Heap. “We were class, it was a really impressive performance. Players dug in with the bat and the professional was brilliant. He paced his innings well and then bowled fantastically.

“We batted well together. He had an amazing knock in the cup when we were under the cosh and then he did it again in the league.

“It wasn’t an easy track to bat on but he dug in and took the game deep. It was a vital 50 to set it up for the final innings.

“He has been brilliant. He’s enthusiastic, hungry to do well and he’s got that twinkle in his eye. He just plays in a manner that suits us. He slots in perfectly.”

Speaking about his star bowler, Heap added: “That’s two professionals that he’s taken out in two league games now. He’s been brilliant for us.

“I had a good look at his record before he joined, I went back through quite a lot of scorecards, and I think he was under-used at Nelson. He’s got a lot of pros out in his career and that stood out for me. It was a no-brainer.”