Girls are cricket queens

Shuttleworth College’s Year 7 and 8 girls cricket team won the Burnley School’s Indoor Cricket competition and progressed to the next round which will take place in Blackpool in March.

The girls played against Blessed Trinity, Unity College and Sir John Thursby, winning all three games.

“All girls showed excellent skills,” said coach and matchs teacher Abi Bates.

Back row (left to right)- Teacher Abi Bates, Millie Cain, Ashley Slater, Liberty Heap, Emily Cooper, Nicole Tipping.

Front row (left to right)- Ellie Stuart, Bronte Hughes, Jessica Atkinson, Elloise Spencer.