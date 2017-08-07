Four wickets for Jimmy Anderson after honour

James Anderson admitted it felt “odd” to bowl from the end newly-named in his honour at Emirates Old Trafford.

The “Burnley Express” took 4-38 on his home ground as South Africa were dismissed for 226 on day two of the third Test, with England leading by 360 runs with two wickets remaining at the time of going to press.

The former Burnley star only took three deliveries to take his first wicket at the James Anderson End on Friday, after a presentation from Lancashire chairman David Hodgkiss in front of the pavilion on Friday.

And the 35-year-old said: “It’s odd, a bit surreal, difficult to describe but it’s a huge honour.

“There is a lot of mickey taking from the lads.”

But as he prepared to help Joe Root’s hosts close out a series victory this week, he made clear he still has plenty of ambitions for England - including in next winter’s Ashes. “It is something that usually happens when people have stopped playing or are further down the line.

“So to have this happen when I’m still playing and potentially bowling from that end in the game is a bit surreal.

“It is just an amazing honour, especially because of the link I have with this club and the love I have for the club.

“I’ve been here for 15 years - and longer than that if you count the years I’ve been supporting the club.

“I’m blown away, really, by the gesture from the club...I can’t quite believe it has happened.”

As for his England future, Anderson spelled out that Ashes victory next winter is already on his mind. He added: “In years to come, I’m sure I’ll look back (at this) with great fondness - but right now I still have things to achieve...personally and with this team. I’d like to win the Ashes again.

“I think this team can achieve great things in the next couple of years, and I’d like to be a part of it.”