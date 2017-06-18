Youngsters to train with Man City star Kevin De Bruyne

Brierfield Celtic Under 12s are celebrating after netting the chance to train with a huge Premier League star.

The football-mad youngsters will take part in an exclusive training session with Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, after winning a competition organised by collectibles company Topps.

As well as the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of a private training session with the Belgian international this summer, Brierfield Celtic are one of two lucky football teams who will also be fully kitted out in Match Attax branded football gear and get to enjoy a week-long stay at Kingswood’s Dearne Valley facility.

The exclusive training session and week-long stay was the star prize on offer as part of a ‘Club Together’ initiative from Topps, which has given grassroots football clubs, community squads and school teams nationwide the chance to earn unique opportunities and a series of money-can’t-buy prizes.

The Under 12s came out on top through players, fans, families and locals collecting Match Attax Extra football trading cards and registering 2,779 codes that are printed inside the packets, online.

Theo Routh, coach of Brierfield Celtic Under 12s, said: “The look on the kids’ faces will be priceless. Every young football fan at one point in their life dreams of becoming a footballer and it’ll be great to get some tips and hints from one of the best players in the Premier League.

“Our pupils will learn so much from having the chance to practice their skills alongside Kevin De Bruyne and I know that I’m just as excited as they are.”

Rod Pearson, marketing director for Topps, said: “We are dedicated to offering young budding football players and collectors the chance to make memories that will last a lifetime.

“Money-can’t-buy opportunities like these are vital to helping develop and nurture the potential talent grass roots football has to offer.

“The ‘Club Together’ competition has been a major success yet again this year with a record number of entries. We’re extremely thankful for the support Match Attax fans give us all year round and this is our way of saying thank you.

“We’re extremely pleased to be able to offer Brierfield Celtic the chance to train with Manchester City midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne – it should be a fantastic day.”