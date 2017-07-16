Young Tigers roar at Rosegrove awards night

Rosegrove FC celebrated its success at a presentation evening held at Turf Moor.

The club, who has got the VEKA Group on board as the official sponsor, named the Under 11 Tigers as the team of the year while Stephen Pennington and Matt Ross were chosen for the coach of the year accolades.

The Tigers’ list of honours for the season included Globe tournament champions, League Cup victors, Leeds United Northern champions and Camber Sands tournament winners.

On Sunday a just-for-fun fixture will pit Rosegrove’s coaches against a team from VEKA at Kiddrow Lane.

All proceeds from the match will go towards raising funds at Rosegrove and to Pendleside Hospice.