Winter is coming for October's manager of the month

There seems to be quite a few Game of Thrones fans among us in this Fantasy Football realm.

While Andrew Sisson's pun-tastic Game of Throw-Ins stole the show in September to claim the Iron Throne, superfan Ben Cox followed suit when fending off White Walkers and surviving the 'Red Wedding' to be crowned October's Manager of the Month.

Perhaps I'm over-dramatising his victory, but his triumph was impressive all the same. The Clarets fan edged out Matthew Lawson's XI by the narrowest of margins, four points in fact, to secure a copy of Football Manager 2018. I'm hopeful that you'll also guide your men to similar glory in this format.

So let's summarise Ben's performance over the last month. It all started in gameweek eight where our winner scored a modest 53 points when Christian Eriksen's strike against AFC Bournemouth helped remedy captain Harry Kane's below par performance as the Dane top-scored with 11.

However, the prolific Spurs and England striker regained his goalscoring touch the following week when his brace and assist in the 4-1 win over Liverpool at Wembley earned the skipper 32 points, just under half of Ben's 69-point finish. Mohamed Salah also scored to boost Ben's total in that fixture.

And the final gameweek of the month was one to remember as he survived a four-point deduction, inflicted when tinkering with his team, to reach 79 points.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope secured nine of those points with a clean sheet against Newcastle United at Turf Moor and his display was matched by defender Ben Mee.

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta kept the Cherries out at the Vitality Stadium, captain Leroy Sane clocked up 24 points with a goal and an assist in Manchester City's 3-2 win over West Brom at the Hawthorns and Reds striker Roberto Firminio scored in the 3-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at Anfield.

Congratulations Ben, I hope the managerial merry-go-round is kind to you once your prize arrives. Just email me at daniel.black@jpress.co.uk and I will arrange your reward.

Anyway, remember when I mentioned a certain American fantasy drama theme at the beginning of this copy?

Well the current leader for November, Mark Corns, has provided his team with a name inspired by Jon Snow. I wonder if there's a Ned Stark, Arya, Samwell Tarly, Theon Greyjoy, Brienne of Tarth, Cersei Lannister, Joffrey, Tyrion, "Littlefinger" or Daenerys among us!