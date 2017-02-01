Westwood looks forward to fresh start at the Turf

Midfielder Ashley Westwood is looking forward to a fresh start with Burnley after completing a deadline day move from Aston Villa.

The 26-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half year contract, after a £5m switch.

And the former Crewe man said: “I’m delighted to be here. It’s happened fast but I’ve been here today and been made to feel very welcome and I can’t wait to get going.

“It feels like a proper football club and homely and that’s what I like. I like to be appreciated and I think I will definitely get that here.”

Steve Bruce was happy for Westwood to leave, and Westwood added: “The manager at Villa said I could speak to Burnley and for me that was perfect – a fresh start because things had got a bit stale at Villa.

“It’s a fresh start and I want to show people what I can really do. I have had some great times at Villa but recently it’s not been too good. It’s a fresh start here, I’m back in the Premier League and I’ve got another chance.

“Coming here into a dressing room like this, full of British talent, and people who want to do well. I fit that bill and hopefully we can grow as a team and keep on improving.”

He added: “I have watched Burnley and they look a bunch of people who work hard and have definitely got enough talent and hopefully I can add to that.”