Upset will be parked – Dyche

Clarets boss Sean Dyche insists his players will have no problem putting one of the great FA Cup shocks to the back of their minds.

Burnley were beaten 1-0 by Lincoln City at Turf Moor on Saturday, becoming only the second Premier League side to be knocked out by a non league club.

For fans of a certain vintage, it brought back unwelcome memories of the 1975 exit against Wimbledon - and two of four instances of a non league team winning at a top flight club have now come against the Clarets.

For Burnley, the priority this season has been about staying in the Premier League at the third attempt, and while a cup run is always welcome, the financial rewards and prestige of top flight football are the bigger carrot.

With 13 games remaining, and a 10-point cushion from the relegation zone, Burnley are well placed to stay up, with a trip to Hull City to come on Saturday.

And Dyche said: “We’ve had many good days here, this isn’t one of them. It’s just one of those things. But that will be parked very quickly, we know the bigger picture here, and the goal...this would have been the icing on the cake, to get involved in a cup run, but we know the bigger picture here.”

On quarter-final weekend, Burnley will have the small consolation of going to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League now, but Dyche admitted: “I can assure you we didn’t want to be going there that weekend, but what’s done is done.”

Dyche admits his side didn’t produce against Lincoln: “The growth in the side to play with your shoulders back, that feeling...we are at a better level than them, simple as that. I wouldn’t change any of our players for theirs, not in a disrespectful way, just because of the level we’re at, what our players can deliver, and what I’ve seen them deliver on numerous occasions.

“But you have to deliver, and we weren’t far off.

“All credit to them, they stuck to what they do, 4-2-4 in possession, knock it up to the big man, 4-4-1-1 without the ball, and the back four never go anywhere. They stuck to task, we opened them up enough to score, and we didn’t.”

Dyche will have to check on the fitness of Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who came off after 20 minutes with an ankle problem: “We’ll have to wait and see.”