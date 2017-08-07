Ten-man Padiham exit the FA Cup

Padiham were knocked out of the Emirates FA Cup at the Extra Preliminary Round stage on Saturday as they lost 2-1 to fellow Hallmark Security NWCFL Premier Division side City of Liverpool at the Arbories.

The visitors had already squandered an early chance when they took a sixth-minute lead as Jamie McDonald rounded off a flowing move with a fine finish.

But Padiham were level nine minutes before half-time when the Storks were awarded a penalty, and summer signing Jay Hart stepped up to convert.

However, Hart’s joy was shortlived, as, moments later, he was harshly dismissed for what was deemed to be a reckless challenge on the Liverpool goalkeeper.

In front of a whopping crowd of 357, bolstered by a healthy travelling support, Steve Wilkes’ side held out despite Liverpool’s numerical advantage until 11 minutes from time, when Tom Peterson snatched a winner for the visitors.

Padiham kick-off their league campaign on Saturday when they host Northwich Victoria at the YESSS Electrical Arena, kick-off 3 p.m.

The following Tuesday, Padiham travel to Mossie Park to take on newly-promoted Charnock Richard, kick-off 7-45 p.m.