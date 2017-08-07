Search

Ten-man Padiham exit the FA Cup

Jay Hart, left, scored and was then sent off against City of Liverpool
Jay Hart, left, scored and was then sent off against City of Liverpool

Padiham were knocked out of the Emirates FA Cup at the Extra Preliminary Round stage on Saturday as they lost 2-1 to fellow Hallmark Security NWCFL Premier Division side City of Liverpool at the Arbories.

The visitors had already squandered an early chance when they took a sixth-minute lead as Jamie McDonald rounded off a flowing move with a fine finish.

But Padiham were level nine minutes before half-time when the Storks were awarded a penalty, and summer signing Jay Hart stepped up to convert.

However, Hart’s joy was shortlived, as, moments later, he was harshly dismissed for what was deemed to be a reckless challenge on the Liverpool goalkeeper.

In front of a whopping crowd of 357, bolstered by a healthy travelling support, Steve Wilkes’ side held out despite Liverpool’s numerical advantage until 11 minutes from time, when Tom Peterson snatched a winner for the visitors.

Padiham kick-off their league campaign on Saturday when they host Northwich Victoria at the YESSS Electrical Arena, kick-off 3 p.m.

The following Tuesday, Padiham travel to Mossie Park to take on newly-promoted Charnock Richard, kick-off 7-45 p.m.