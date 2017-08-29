Steve Wilkes steps down as Padiham boss

Padiham boss Steve Wilkes resigned on Friday night, on the eve of the Storks’ trip to 1874 Northwich in the Hallmark Security North West Counties League Premier Division.

Assistant boss Steve Pickup and coach Andy Payton also followed the long-serving Wilkes out of the Arbories.

Read Friday’s Express Sport for Wilkes’ thoughts and reasons for leaving the post, in which he enjoyed much success, guiding the Storks to the North West Counties Premier Division title in 2013.

Padiham are now searching for a new man to take the helm, and put out an advertisement on their twitter page: Padiham Football Club is looking for an experienced and enthusiastic manager to take responsibility of our 1st Team. Interested parties should have NWCFL or above experience. Please apply via email to our Club Secretary Mat Ostle matthew.ostle@safrangroup.com

The Storks were beaten 2-0 in Wilkes’ absence on Saturday at 1874 Northwich, with club stalwart Anthony McCluskey in the dugout.

Scott McGowan put the hosts into a sixth-minute lead, and Kyle Riley added a second goal 10 minutes into the second half, before Kieron Fletcher was dismissed for Padiham, who have now lost all three league games, as well as being eliminated from the Emirates FA Cup.

Padiham host AFC Darwen tonight at the newly-sponsored Ruby Civil Arena, kick-off 7-45 p.m., and on Saturday make the journey to the Millbank Linnets Stadium to face Runcorn Linnets, kick-off 3 p.m.