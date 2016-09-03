Shuttleworth sports stars claim awards

Shuttleworth College’s sporting stars have won awards for showing off their talents.

Molly Sudderick and Alex Shameti both went into primary schools to give lessons on Street Cheer and won a Sports Leaders award.

Grace Turner, who plays football, netball, cricket and is captain of most of her school teams, won the Year Eight Sports Girl of the Year prize, while netballer Soraya Ostil won Year 10 Sports Girl of the Year.

Sports Leader Richard Redfearn, who competes in athletics for his school and Burnley AC, won the Year 10 Boys award. Richard also plays football for Pendle Forest. Milly Tipping won the Year Nine Sports Girl of the Year award for performances in rounders and netball.