Record capture excites skipper

Skipper Tom Heaton is looking forward to welcoming his former Manchester United team-mate Robbie Brady to Turf Moor after the club smashed its transfer record for the Republic of Ireland international’s signature.

The pair both honed their trade at Carrington, similarly to defender Michael Keane, with their careers overlapping for a short spell during their respective development phases.

Brady, who watched the Clarets beat Premier League champions Leicester City 1-0 after sealing his switch from Carrow Road, was breaking in to the reserves from the youth set up at United prior to England stopper Heaton making a permanent move to Cardiff City.

After the 25-year-old agreed a three-and-a-half year contract with the Clarets, with a further year’s option, the club’s captain said: “He was at United, I played with Robbie for a long time and got on really well with him.

“He’s a top lad and has gone on to do some great things in the game. We’re looking forward to having him here.

“I’m four years older than him and I was probably still playing reserve football at 23 when he was breaking in to the set up.

“I spent a bit of time training with him and stuff and I always thought he was a top quality player. He’s gone on and developed so I’m looking forward to being reunited with him.”

Heaton added: “We all knew he had a lot of quality; he was superb then and he’s built on it.

“He’s a wide man, who can fill in at full back, and he’s very dangerous with a wand of a left foot. He works hard and he’s sharp off the mark so I think he’s going to be a big asset for us.

“There’s been a few ex-United boys here and City lads, certainly since I’ve been here, so hopefully it will be a good platform for him to kick on again.”

Meanwhile, Heaton feels that the capture of Brady from Norwich City in addition to the signing of Ashley Westwood from Aston Villa is a clear indicator that the club is evolving.

“They both seem like top lads and they’ll add to the dressing room,” said Heaton.

“That togetherness is important, we’re an incredibly strong unit and that’s massive for us out on the pitch. I think they’ll add to that. On top of that the quality they’ve got keeps the club evolving.

“We’re trying to move things forward. It’s another marker for where the club is heading. It’s a good place to be at the minute.”